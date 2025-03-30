Historic Peace Accord in Pakistan's Kurram: A New Dawn for Harmony

In a landmark decision, the long-conflicted Shia and Sunni tribes in Kurram district of Pakistan agreed to a peace treaty on Saturday. The eight-month accord is seen as a pivotal move towards resolving prolonged sectarian violence just before the celebration of Eid.

The tribal tribes, with a history of deadly clashes that have claimed 130 lives since November, gathered at Qila Abbas Saddar under the mediation of a jirga. This tribal council worked to ensure that harmony and cooperation prevail in the volatile region.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the agreement, describing it as a harmonious breakthrough. Both parties committed to peaceful dialogue and adherence to the peace framework laid out in the Kohat Agreement, aimed at fostering sustainable peace and government collaboration.

