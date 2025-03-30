Left Menu

Historic Peace Accord in Pakistan's Kurram: A New Dawn for Harmony

Warring Shia and Sunni tribes in Pakistan's Kurram district have agreed to an eight-month peace treaty, aiming to end sectarian violence. The jirga mediated deal is expected to foster cooperation and sustainable peace, with both parties pledging to resolve disputes through dialogue and legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark decision, the long-conflicted Shia and Sunni tribes in Kurram district of Pakistan agreed to a peace treaty on Saturday. The eight-month accord is seen as a pivotal move towards resolving prolonged sectarian violence just before the celebration of Eid.

The tribal tribes, with a history of deadly clashes that have claimed 130 lives since November, gathered at Qila Abbas Saddar under the mediation of a jirga. This tribal council worked to ensure that harmony and cooperation prevail in the volatile region.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the agreement, describing it as a harmonious breakthrough. Both parties committed to peaceful dialogue and adherence to the peace framework laid out in the Kohat Agreement, aimed at fostering sustainable peace and government collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

