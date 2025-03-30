Inter-State Arms Smuggling Ring Cracked in Bihar
Police have dismantled an inter-state gang involved in selling illegal weapons, arresting two individuals from Bihar. The operation led to the seizure of numerous firearms. The arrested men, identified as Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Nabiullah, were caught delivering weapons in Purvanchal district.
Police successfully dismantled an inter-state gang specializing in the illegal sale of weapons with the arrest of two suspects in Bihar, a senior police official reported on Sunday.
The operation unfolded late Saturday night when Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh received intelligence about arms smugglers planning to operate in Purvanchal district. Acting on this tip, police officers apprehended two individuals on an unnumbered motorcycle near Hanuman Ghat, seizing an array of firearms including five pistols of 32 bores and several others.
The suspects, Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Nabiullah, hail from Munger district, Bihar. Both have prior criminal records and had ventured into Ballia for arms delivery. Law enforcement is continuing with further investigations into the gang's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
