Inter-State Arms Smuggling Ring Cracked in Bihar

Police successfully dismantled an inter-state gang specializing in the illegal sale of weapons with the arrest of two suspects in Bihar, a senior police official reported on Sunday.

The operation unfolded late Saturday night when Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh received intelligence about arms smugglers planning to operate in Purvanchal district. Acting on this tip, police officers apprehended two individuals on an unnumbered motorcycle near Hanuman Ghat, seizing an array of firearms including five pistols of 32 bores and several others.

The suspects, Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Nabiullah, hail from Munger district, Bihar. Both have prior criminal records and had ventured into Ballia for arms delivery. Law enforcement is continuing with further investigations into the gang's operations.

