Eid Amid Ruins: Gaza's Struggle for Joy in Conflict

Reports from the Gaza Strip depict a grim Eid al-Fitr, overshadowed by ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Celebrations were muted as vital resources dwindled, with airstrikes having caused heavy casualties among civilians. The region, home to 2 million people, struggles as the conflict enters a difficult phase.

Witnesses describe the day as an 'Eid of sadness,' recounting personal losses, including the death of family members. The resumption of hostilities by Israel, following disagreements over a ceasefire, has only intensified the crisis. Arab mediators continue to push for a truce, but success remains elusive.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on strict conditions, including Hamas's disarmament, to consider ending military operations. Meanwhile, accusations of land grabs in the West Bank add another layer to the complex geopolitics. The situation underscores broader issues regarding the feasibility of a two-state solution amid expanding settlements.

