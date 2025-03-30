Delhi Government to Audit CCTV Cameras for Effectiveness and Compliance

The Delhi government is set to launch an audit of more than 2.6 lakh CCTV cameras placed by the Public Works Department (PWD) during the prior AAP administration, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The audit, called upon by the principal secretary of PWD, will ensure both the physical verification and functional assessment of these cameras. Furthermore, it aims to address allegations made by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma regarding the non-installation of cameras in eight BJP-represented constituencies during the previous AAP rule.

A senior officer from the Delhi government stated that the audit will encompass checks on image quality, coverage area, and integration with other surveillance systems to measure their success in bolstering public safety and aiding law enforcement efforts. Conducted by a private firm, the audit will also examine data management compliance with privacy laws, with a report expected in two months.

