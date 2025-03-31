Left Menu

International Scheme Unveiled: Smuggling US Technology to Pakistan's Military

Mohammad Jawaid Aziz, a Pakistani-Canadian national, has been arrested for allegedly running a scheme to circumvent US export laws, smuggling technology to Pakistan's military. The operation ran from 2003 to 2019, using his company to procure sensitive US-origin goods for prohibited entities in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:51 IST
A major international smuggling operation has been uncovered with the arrest of Mohammad Jawaid Aziz, a Pakistani-Canadian national. Aziz is accused of orchestrating a scheme to bypass US export control laws and funnel American technology to Pakistan's military and weapons programs.

The 67-year-old was detained on March 21 as he attempted to cross into the United States from Canada. His arrest comes as part of a broader investigation into illegal trade activities affecting US national security interests.

Aziz faces serious charges, including conspiracy to breach the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act, potentially leading to a 25-year prison sentence. His company, Diversified Technology Services, allegedly procured sensitive items from US firms for restricted entities linked to Pakistan's nuclear and missile programs from 2003 until 2019.

