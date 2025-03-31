International Scheme Unveiled: Smuggling US Technology to Pakistan's Military

A major international smuggling operation has been uncovered with the arrest of Mohammad Jawaid Aziz, a Pakistani-Canadian national. Aziz is accused of orchestrating a scheme to bypass US export control laws and funnel American technology to Pakistan's military and weapons programs.

The 67-year-old was detained on March 21 as he attempted to cross into the United States from Canada. His arrest comes as part of a broader investigation into illegal trade activities affecting US national security interests.

Aziz faces serious charges, including conspiracy to breach the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act, potentially leading to a 25-year prison sentence. His company, Diversified Technology Services, allegedly procured sensitive items from US firms for restricted entities linked to Pakistan's nuclear and missile programs from 2003 until 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)