Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Women's Rights, Bans Forced Virginity Tests

The Chhattisgarh High Court declared that forcing a woman to undergo a virginity test violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to personal liberty and dignity. The case arose after a man demanded his wife's virginity test, alleging infidelity. The court denied the request, emphasizing women's rights.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a woman cannot be compelled to undergo a virginity test, stating such demands violate Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Article 21 assures protection of life, liberty, and dignity, and the court labeled forced testing as a breach of fundamental rights.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma delivered the decision following a criminal petition by a man seeking a virginity test for his wife, accusing her of being in an illicit relationship. This request emerged after a family court denied the man's application, questioning the marriage's validity and alleging impotency.

The court underscored that Article 21 is the 'heart of fundamental rights,' and maintained that a virginity test contradicts principles of natural justice and female modesty. The matter remains under evidence review in the family court, where both parties' allegations are being addressed.

