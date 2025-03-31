Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Women's Rights, Bans Forced Virginity Tests

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a woman cannot be compelled to undergo a virginity test, stating such demands violate Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Article 21 assures protection of life, liberty, and dignity, and the court labeled forced testing as a breach of fundamental rights.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma delivered the decision following a criminal petition by a man seeking a virginity test for his wife, accusing her of being in an illicit relationship. This request emerged after a family court denied the man's application, questioning the marriage's validity and alleging impotency.

The court underscored that Article 21 is the 'heart of fundamental rights,' and maintained that a virginity test contradicts principles of natural justice and female modesty. The matter remains under evidence review in the family court, where both parties' allegations are being addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)