Tragic Loss of Humanitarian Heroes in Gaza

The bodies of eight Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) medics, who were attacked in Gaza over a week ago, have been recovered, with one still missing. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed shock and dismay at this tragic loss.

The PRCS confirmed finding the remains of six civil defense members and a U.N. employee in the same area, attributing the attack to Israeli forces, though the Red Cross did not officially assign blame. Requests for comments from the Israeli military remain unanswered.

This attack is the most deadly on Red Cross Red Crescent workers since 2017. IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain mourned the loss, emphasizing the medics' humanitarian roles. The U.N. reported over 1,000 healthcare workers killed in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023, prompting a reduction in international staff in the area due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)