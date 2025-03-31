Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Humanitarian Heroes in Gaza

Eight Palestine Red Crescent medics' bodies have been recovered in Gaza following an attack. A ninth medic is still missing. The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed shock and revealed that the medics were targeted while providing humanitarian aid during Israeli military operations. The loss marks the deadliest attack on Red Cross, Red Crescent workers since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The bodies of eight Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) medics, who were attacked in Gaza over a week ago, have been recovered, with one still missing. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed shock and dismay at this tragic loss.

The PRCS confirmed finding the remains of six civil defense members and a U.N. employee in the same area, attributing the attack to Israeli forces, though the Red Cross did not officially assign blame. Requests for comments from the Israeli military remain unanswered.

This attack is the most deadly on Red Cross Red Crescent workers since 2017. IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain mourned the loss, emphasizing the medics' humanitarian roles. The U.N. reported over 1,000 healthcare workers killed in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023, prompting a reduction in international staff in the area due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

