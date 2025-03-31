Left Menu

Black Armbands Signal Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Karnataka

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Karnataka, protests erupted against the Waqf Amendment Bill, with Minister Rahim Khan and others wearing black armbands. Demonstrations took place in Bidar, Mandya, and Belagavi, voicing opposition to the bill and demanding the release of SDPI's detained leader, linked to the banned PFI.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in parts of Karnataka, the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill became a focal point of protests. On Monday, Minister Rahim Khan joined thousands in wearing black armbands as a sign of dissent against the proposed legislation, while offering prayers.

In Bidar, Minister Khan, responsible for sports and youth empowerment, led the symbolic protest by donning the armband at Eidgah Maidan. His supporters also participated peacefully, expressing discontent with the amendment. Similarly, in Mandya, Naheem, president of the Urban Development Authority, observed the protest by following suit, as did his followers.

Protests extended to Belagavi, where Social Democratic Party of India cadres joined in expressing their opposition. Protesters also demanded the release of SDPI's national president, M K Faizy, who was detained on allegations linking him to illegal activities through the banned PFI. The Union government recently approved the Waqf Amendment Bill, forwarding it to Parliament for discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

