Marine Le Pen Barred from Seeking Public Office After Embezzlement Verdict

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right, was barred from seeking public office after being found guilty of embezzling EU funds. A French court judge has yet to disclose the duration of the ineligibility. Le Pen exited the courtroom dramatically, choosing not to wait for the judge's decision.

Updated: 31-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant legal development, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was barred from seeking public office after a court found her guilty of embezzling European Union funds. The decision was announced by the chief judge on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in Le Pen's political career.

Despite the ruling, the details of how long she will be ineligible for public office remain undisclosed, leaving ambiguity around her political future. The judge has not yet revealed the duration of Le Pen's disqualification, prompting questions about her long-term prospects.

In a dramatic scene, Le Pen took the bold step of leaving the courtroom abruptly without waiting to learn the full extent of her ineligibility. Her departure from the courthouse underscores the tension surrounding this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

