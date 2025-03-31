Sweden's Record Military Aid Boost to Ukraine

Sweden has unveiled its largest-ever military aid package for Ukraine, amounting to 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion), the country's Defence Minister Pal Jonson revealed on Monday.

A major portion of this package, specifically 9.2 billion crowns, is earmarked for procurement through processes managed by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. This announcement at a press conference underlines Sweden's dedication to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Swedish government plans to significantly escalate its aid efforts this year, increasing the 2025 military assistance budget from 25 billion to 40 billion crowns, thereby reinforcing its support for Kyiv in its struggle against Russian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)