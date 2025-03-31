Left Menu

Tension in Beed Jail: Alleged Gang Rivalry Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas claims Walmik Karad was assaulted in Beed jail due to gang rivalry, an assertion denied by a prison official. The tension allegedly arose from an argument over phone call privileges. Dhas questions inmate privileges and requests transfers to safer locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas raised concerns on Monday about the safety of inmate Walmik Karad, who is lodged in Beed district jail on charges related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Dhas claimed that Karad was assaulted by a rival gang, a claim refuted by prison authorities.

Addressing the media in Beed, Dhas alleged the clash was sparked by a dispute over phone call facilities provided to inmates. He suggested that an ongoing feud with local gangster Baban Gitte may have fueled the incident. Dhas further questioned the privileges granted to some inmates, demanding an inquiry.

The superintendent of Beed district jail, B N Mulani, clarified that no assault occurred, though he acknowledged a verbal spat between inmates Sudeep Sonavane and Rajesh Waghmode. He noted that security quickly intervened to maintain order. Dhas has urged the Chief Minister to relocate Karad and fellow accused for their safety.

