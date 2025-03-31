Russia Re-Evaluates Stance on Taliban

The office of Russia's Prosecutor General has formally requested the Supreme Court to consider lifting the ban on the Taliban, according to the Interfax news agency. This request is set to be reviewed on April 17, as noted by the state-run RIA news agency.

Historically, Russia has classified the Taliban as a terrorist organization. However, this position appears to be shifting, as the nation builds diplomatic ties with the movement. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed this changing dynamic by stating in July last year that the Taliban has become an ally in combating terrorism.

This move represents a significant political and diplomatic shift, highlighting evolving international alliances and strategies in dealing with global terrorism.

