Tensions Rise Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's Controversial Shrine Visit

Shantanu Thakur, a Union Minister and BJP leader, has issued a stern warning against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled visit to Matua Thakurbari.

Claiming Banerjee's visit on January 9 with a heavy force to be a 'show of force,' Thakur insists it will face stiff resistance from the local community.

The Matua community plans to counter the visit by congregating for a 'dhikkar michil' protest march, echoing Thakur's claim that Matuas do not need the support of Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)