Tensions Rise Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's Controversial Shrine Visit
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur warns that TMC's Abhishek Banerjee won't be allowed to enter Matua Thakurbari with a heavy force. Scheduled for January 9, Banerjee's visit to the shrine is deemed a 'show of force,' sparking community resistance and a planned protest march by thousands of Matua devotees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:30 IST
- India
Shantanu Thakur, a Union Minister and BJP leader, has issued a stern warning against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled visit to Matua Thakurbari.
Claiming Banerjee's visit on January 9 with a heavy force to be a 'show of force,' Thakur insists it will face stiff resistance from the local community.
The Matua community plans to counter the visit by congregating for a 'dhikkar michil' protest march, echoing Thakur's claim that Matuas do not need the support of Trinamool Congress.
