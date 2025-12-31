Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's Controversial Shrine Visit

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur warns that TMC's Abhishek Banerjee won't be allowed to enter Matua Thakurbari with a heavy force. Scheduled for January 9, Banerjee's visit to the shrine is deemed a 'show of force,' sparking community resistance and a planned protest march by thousands of Matua devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shantanu Thakur, a Union Minister and BJP leader, has issued a stern warning against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled visit to Matua Thakurbari.

Claiming Banerjee's visit on January 9 with a heavy force to be a 'show of force,' Thakur insists it will face stiff resistance from the local community.

The Matua community plans to counter the visit by congregating for a 'dhikkar michil' protest march, echoing Thakur's claim that Matuas do not need the support of Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

