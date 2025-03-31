Navigating the Future: Railway Minister’s Vision at CBI's 62nd Foundation Day
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to deliver the 21st DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on the CBI’s 62nd Foundation Day, discussing 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The lecture honors Dharmnath Prasad Kohli, the CBI's founding director, highlighting the agency's evolution and its role in combating emerging crimes.
- Country:
- India
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will deliver a keynote lecture in honor of Dharmnath Prasad Kohli, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) founding director, as part of the agency's 62nd Foundation Day celebrations.
The address, titled 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', outlines a future roadmap for the CBI, marking an ambitious vision for the agency as it adapts to 21st-century challenges. The lecture series, established to encourage dialogue and knowledge sharing, underscores the importance of innovation in law enforcement and criminal justice.
Vaishnaw will also present prestigious medals for distinguished service to CBI personnel, celebrating exceptional contributions in the field. The CBI, initially tasked with investigating corruption, now tackles a broader range of crimes, including financial and cyber offenses, while also coordinating international law enforcement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice for Lecturers: Clarity in AMU Adverts Demanded by Court
Anand Teltumbde Seeks to Reclaim Passport for International Lectures
Security and Law Enforcement Boosted in Jammu and Kashmir
CM Mamata Banerjee to Deliver Landmark Lecture at Oxford University
India's Soft Power: Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates Global Influence at Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture