Navigating the Future: Railway Minister’s Vision at CBI's 62nd Foundation Day

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will deliver a keynote lecture in honor of Dharmnath Prasad Kohli, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) founding director, as part of the agency's 62nd Foundation Day celebrations.

The address, titled 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', outlines a future roadmap for the CBI, marking an ambitious vision for the agency as it adapts to 21st-century challenges. The lecture series, established to encourage dialogue and knowledge sharing, underscores the importance of innovation in law enforcement and criminal justice.

Vaishnaw will also present prestigious medals for distinguished service to CBI personnel, celebrating exceptional contributions in the field. The CBI, initially tasked with investigating corruption, now tackles a broader range of crimes, including financial and cyber offenses, while also coordinating international law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)