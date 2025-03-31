Anand Bardhan Takes Helm as Uttarakhand's New Chief Secretary

Anand Bardhan stepped into his new role as Uttarakhand's chief secretary on Monday, following the tenure of Radha Raturi, the state's pioneering female chief secretary. The transition occurred at the state secretariat.

A seasoned IAS officer from the 1992 batch, Bardhan has served in numerous key roles over his 33-year career. His plans emphasize implementing government policies effectively, enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities, and addressing reverse migration challenges.

Bardhan underscored the necessity of infrastructure development for state progress and improvement of health services. He highlighted water conservation as a critical issue, stressing the importance of ground-level efforts to benefit everyday citizens against the looming global water crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)