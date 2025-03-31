Militant Fatalities Outpace Civilian and Security Losses in Pakistan: A Turning Tide in 2025

For the first time in 12 years, militant fatalities in Pakistan have surpassed those of civilians and security personnel, according to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). Released on the first quarter of 2025, the report presents 897 violence-linked fatalities, alongside 542 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report details 354 incidents of violence, including terrorist attacks and counter-terror operations. This represents a nearly 13% decline in overall violence compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. However, regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan continue to see escalating conflict, accounting for 98% of all fatalities.

CRSS warns that if current trends persist, over 3,600 fatalities could occur by year-end, potentially marking 2025 as one of Pakistan's deadliest years. Despite some improvements, militant tactics have evolved, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)