Militant Fatalities Outpace Civilian and Security Losses in Pakistan: A Turning Tide in 2025
A recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies in Pakistan revealed that militant fatalities have exceeded those of civilians and security personnel for the first time in 12 years during the first quarter of 2025. Despite progress, violence remains high, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
For the first time in 12 years, militant fatalities in Pakistan have surpassed those of civilians and security personnel, according to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). Released on the first quarter of 2025, the report presents 897 violence-linked fatalities, alongside 542 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.
The report details 354 incidents of violence, including terrorist attacks and counter-terror operations. This represents a nearly 13% decline in overall violence compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. However, regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan continue to see escalating conflict, accounting for 98% of all fatalities.
CRSS warns that if current trends persist, over 3,600 fatalities could occur by year-end, potentially marking 2025 as one of Pakistan's deadliest years. Despite some improvements, militant tactics have evolved, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.
