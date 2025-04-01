Left Menu

Sentencing Council Halts Controversial Guidelines Amid Government Pressure

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales paused planned guidelines that could have altered sentencing based on ethnicity, age, or sex. The halt came after government threats to legislate against the changes due to fears of a potential 'two-tier' justice system.

01-04-2025
The Sentencing Council for England and Wales halted a contentious guideline proposal on Monday, following the government's indication of legislation to counter the changes. The guidelines would have potentially reduced prison chances for offenders based on their ethnicity, age, or sex.

These proposed changes aimed at providing pre-sentence reports for minority groups prompted criticism for potentially creating a 'two-tier' justice system. The justice minister, Shabana Mahmood, reiterated the government's intent to prevent the guidelines, citing concerns about public confidence in the justice system.

Past statistics highlighted disparities, like harsher sentences for Black offenders. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced political backlash over perceived lenient policing of certain ethnic groups, further fueling debate on equal treatment within the justice system.

