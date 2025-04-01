Trump's Initiative to Combat Ticket Scalping

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order targeting the issue of ticket scalping in the U.S. live entertainment industry, according to information from the White House. This decision is intended to safeguard fans from exploitative practices within the ticketing sector.

The executive order tasks Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with ensuring that ticket scalpers adhere to regulations, particularly regarding taxes. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enforce compliance with the Internal Revenue Service and other applicable laws.

Furthermore, the order requires the Federal Trade Commission to collaborate with the U.S. Attorney to ensure the effective enforcement of competition laws within the concert and entertainment industry. This strategic move is aimed at promoting fair competition and protecting consumers. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

(With inputs from agencies.)