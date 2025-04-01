Left Menu

Trump's Initiative to Combat Ticket Scalping

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting ticket scalping in the U.S. entertainment industry. The order mandates stricter compliance with tax laws and enforces competition laws within the industry. Federal agencies will oversee these reforms to protect fans from exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:50 IST
Trump's Initiative to Combat Ticket Scalping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order targeting the issue of ticket scalping in the U.S. live entertainment industry, according to information from the White House. This decision is intended to safeguard fans from exploitative practices within the ticketing sector.

The executive order tasks Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with ensuring that ticket scalpers adhere to regulations, particularly regarding taxes. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enforce compliance with the Internal Revenue Service and other applicable laws.

Furthermore, the order requires the Federal Trade Commission to collaborate with the U.S. Attorney to ensure the effective enforcement of competition laws within the concert and entertainment industry. This strategic move is aimed at promoting fair competition and protecting consumers. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025