Pentagon's Civilian Workforce Shake-up: Voluntary Exits Amidst Efficiency Drive

The Defense Department plans a new round of voluntary retirements and resignations for its civilian workforce. This move aims to reduce 50,000-60,000 civilian positions as part of a broader initiative by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency Service to cut federal jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:32 IST
The Defense Department is set to initiate a new series of voluntary retirements and resignations for its civilian staff, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a succinct memo, announced that the Pentagon will swiftly begin a new deferred resignation plan, highlighting that exemptions will be rare. The memo, signed on Friday, was not released to Pentagon officials until Monday, leaving questions about the distribution and deadlines of the offers.

This initiative is part of a larger effort spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency Service, aiming to reduce the federal workforce and streamline US agencies. In mid-March, it was reported that the Pentagon aims to cut 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs, targeting a 5% to 8% workforce reduction.

