Tensions Rise as China's Military Conducts Exercises Near Taiwan

China's military has announced joint exercises involving army, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan. The drills focus on combat-readiness patrols, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and blockades to test joint operations capabilities, amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Updated: 01-04-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:19 IST
On Tuesday, China's military revealed that it is carrying out joint army, naval, and rocket exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command's official WeChat account.

The military drills are primarily centered on enhancing sea-air combat-readiness patrols, executing assaults on maritime and ground targets, and implementing blockades on strategic locations and sea lanes, as outlined in the official announcement. These exercises aim to evaluate the joint operational capabilities of China's forces.

With this development, tensions between China and Taiwan may escalate further as China demonstrates its military prowess in the region.

