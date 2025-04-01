Left Menu

Mysterious Blasts Rock Beirut Amid Rising Tensions

Loud explosions and low-flying airplanes were reported over Beirut early Tuesday. The cause of the noises is unclear, but follows recent Israeli military strikes on southern Beirut, marking the first since a ceasefire ended a prolonged conflict with Hezbollah. Tensions in the region remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Early Tuesday, Beirut awoke to the unsettling sounds of low-flying airplanes and loud explosions echoing throughout the city. According to reports from Reuters and eyewitnesses, the source of these disturbances remains unidentified as of now.

This incident comes on the heels of Israeli military strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs that took place last Friday, the first such action since a fragile ceasefire concluded a year-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in November.

As uncertainties persist and tensions simmer in the region, the blasts have heightened concerns among residents about a potential escalation in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

