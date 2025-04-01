Tragic Loss: First Palestinian Teen Dies in Israeli Custody

The tragic death of Walid Ahmad, a 17-year-old from the West Bank, has raised serious concerns about the conditions in Israeli detention facilities. After being held for six months without charges, Walid collapsed and died at Megiddo Prison amid disputed circumstances.

Walid's family alleges that he fell ill due to unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, which they believe led to a fatal infection. Numerous rights groups report systemic abuse in these facilities, pushing for comprehensive investigations. Israeli authorities have yet to clarify the exact cause of death and have promised an investigation.

Authorities deny claims of systematic abuse but admit to maintaining the minimum legal conditions in prisons. As tensions persist, the focus remains on ensuring transparency and accountability to prevent further tragedies in Israeli detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)