Escalation Alert: Shaky Ceasefire Threatened by Fresh Israeli Airstrike
At least three people died and seven were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, testing the fragile four-month ceasefire with Hezbollah. Lebanese leaders condemned the strike, citing violations of U.N. Resolution 1701. The U.S.-brokered truce appears increasingly unstable amid mutual accusations of non-compliance.
In the latest flare-up threatening a fragile four-month ceasefire, an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in three deaths and seven injuries, according to the Lebanese health ministry. This act further strains relations between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Israeli military confirmed the attack targeted a Hezbollah militant involved with Hamas operatives. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rebuked the act as a dangerous escalation, urging diplomatic efforts to uphold Lebanon's sovereignty.
Despite a ceasefire agreement orchestrated by the U.S., tensions simmer as violations from both sides spark fears of renewed conflict. Meanwhile, the U.S. supports Israel's defensive actions against rocket launches from Lebanon, blaming hostile elements for reigniting hostilities.
