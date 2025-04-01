Asian Giants Unite: Navigating US Tariff Tensions

In a significant move, China, Japan, and South Korea conducted their first economic dialogue in five years, reportedly aligning to respond to U.S. tariffs. However, the agreements reached during these discussions have been subject to differing interpretations by each country's officials.

While a Chinese state media-affiliated account suggested a unified stance against the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korea referred to this claim as 'exaggerated.' Tokyo also denied any substantive discussions about a collective response to the tariffs during their trade ministers' meeting.

Despite the disagreements, the three countries acknowledged the necessity to enhance supply chain cooperation and continued dialogue on export controls. They also agreed to expedite talks on a potential China-Japan-South Korea free trade agreement, which could bolster both regional and global trade, amidst ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

