Trade Tug-of-War: U.S. Flags Concerns Over India's Import Standards

The U.S. Trade Representative's report highlights concerns over India's import-quality requirements, amid efforts to negotiate a new trade deal. Despite India's moves to lower tariffs, the U.S. is uneasy about India's non-tariff barriers and its data privacy regime, complicating bilateral trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

The United States has raised alarms over India's stringent import-quality standards, which it views as significant trade barriers, according to a recent U.S. Trade Representative report.

The report, published ahead of potential U.S. reciprocal tariffs, spotlights India's high tariffs and non-tariff hurdles such as customs barriers and import licenses. This critique comes even as India attempts to cut tariffs to foster better trade relations with Washington.

Though bilateral discussions are ongoing and India has shown willingness to reduce tariffs significantly, the U.S. continues to express concerns over issues like data privacy rules that could favor domestic suppliers and impose restrictions on data transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

