Left Menu

Oberoi Group Gains Temporary Extension to Manage Wildflower Hall

The Oberoi Group will continue managing the Wildflower Hall hotel for three more months following a new agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government. This development follows a Supreme Court ruling that ended a lengthy legal dispute between EIH and the state government, mandating the hotel's handover by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:58 IST
Oberoi Group Gains Temporary Extension to Manage Wildflower Hall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Oberoi Group, a prominent Indian hotel chain, will manage the luxurious Wildflower Hall hotel in Himachal Pradesh for three additional months. This temporary extension comes after a Supreme Court decision that concluded a two-decade legal battle between East India Hotels (EIH) and the state government.

The court had earlier upheld a Himachal Pradesh High Court order, stipulating that EIH vacate and transfer the hotel to the government by March 2025. Under the new agreement, the Oberoi Group will continue its operations to prevent revenue loss until a leasing deal is finalized.

A consultant has been appointed to draft bidding documents for the hotel's leasing, strategic leadership said on Tuesday. The court was informed of this arrangement, providing a brief operation period to the Oberoi Group until the transition is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025