Oberoi Group Gains Temporary Extension to Manage Wildflower Hall
The Oberoi Group will continue managing the Wildflower Hall hotel for three more months following a new agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government. This development follows a Supreme Court ruling that ended a lengthy legal dispute between EIH and the state government, mandating the hotel's handover by March 2025.
The Oberoi Group, a prominent Indian hotel chain, will manage the luxurious Wildflower Hall hotel in Himachal Pradesh for three additional months. This temporary extension comes after a Supreme Court decision that concluded a two-decade legal battle between East India Hotels (EIH) and the state government.
The court had earlier upheld a Himachal Pradesh High Court order, stipulating that EIH vacate and transfer the hotel to the government by March 2025. Under the new agreement, the Oberoi Group will continue its operations to prevent revenue loss until a leasing deal is finalized.
A consultant has been appointed to draft bidding documents for the hotel's leasing, strategic leadership said on Tuesday. The court was informed of this arrangement, providing a brief operation period to the Oberoi Group until the transition is complete.
