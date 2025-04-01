Judicial Shifts: Delhi's Justice Sharma Moves to Calcutta HC

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court, as confirmed by the law ministry on Tuesday.

This move makes him the third judge from the Delhi High Court to be relocated following the recent transfers of Justices Yashwant Varma and Chandra Dhari Singh.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Sharma's transfer last month. Before his appointment as a high court judge in 2022, he served as the District and Sessions Judge in New Delhi and also held the position of Registrar (Vigilance) at the Delhi High Court.

