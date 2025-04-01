Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Development Projects: No Party Bias, Says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured that development projects are executed without party bias, accepting proposals based on financial viability. He refuted AIADMK's claims of partiality, emphasizing all projects are reviewed regularly. A new library in Tiruchirappalli will be named after Kamaraj.

The Tamil Nadu government is steadfast in its commitment to implementing development projects without political bias, as stated by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Addressing the state assembly, Stalin refuted accusations from the opposition AIADMK, asserting that proposals are considered purely on financial grounds, regardless of party affiliation.

Stalin highlighted that all MLAs' proposals, including those from AIADMK, are evaluated and executed through impartial procedures. He stressed routine checks every two months to assess ongoing projects' progress, showcasing transparency in governance.

In a related announcement, CM Stalin revealed that a new library under construction in Tiruchirappalli would honor former Chief Minister Kamaraj, following the state's tradition of naming libraries after iconic leaders, thus blending educational development with cultural commemoration.

