Govt Moves to Repeal Plain Language Act, Citing Cost and Bureaucratic Waste

The Government has taken its first formal step toward repealing the Plain Language Act, with legislation passing its first reading in Parliament today. Public Service Minister Judith Collins announced the move, saying the Act—introduced by the previous administration—represents unnecessary red tape and an inefficient use of public resources.

The Plain Language Act, passed in 2022, was intended to ensure government agencies communicated more clearly with the public. It required agencies to appoint designated "plain language officers" and mandated specific activities, such as the development of communication guidelines and regular reporting on compliance.

However, Minister Collins argues that the Act created more problems than it solved.

“Rather than fix a problem, it created a problem whereby plain language officers had to be appointed, the Public Service Commission had to produce guidance documents, and then agencies had to report to someone on something no one was quite clear on,” she said in a statement. “That takes time, and time is money.”

According to Collins, these obligations diverted resources away from core services and introduced unnecessary bureaucracy into the public sector. She contends that public servants are already capable of communicating clearly without legislative mandates or oversight roles.

“We need to trust the judgment and expertise of our public servants to communicate in language every taxpayer can grasp – without the need for designated officers or legal compulsion,” she said.

The repeal legislation will, if passed through subsequent readings, remove the requirement for agencies to appoint plain language officers and halt all associated reporting and compliance obligations. The Minister emphasized that the move aligns with the Government’s broader agenda to streamline public services and reduce administrative overhead.

“Repealing this Act cuts red tape and will allow the public service to get on with what really matters, which is delivering services for New Zealanders,” Collins said.

Critics of the repeal argue that clear and accessible government communication is a fundamental right for citizens, particularly those with lower literacy levels or non-native English speakers. They warn that without legislative backing, plain language may once again take a back seat in official documents and communication.

Supporters of the repeal, however, see it as a practical step toward trimming what they view as excessive government intervention and restoring autonomy to public sector professionals.

The bill will now proceed to select committee for further scrutiny and public submissions before its second reading in Parliament.