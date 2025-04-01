Left Menu

Dragon-Elephant Tango: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged closer cooperation with India, describing their ties as a 'Dragon-Elephant tango.' On the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both leaders committed to easing tensions and enhancing coordination on international issues, aiming for peaceful coexistence and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:09 IST
Dragon-Elephant Tango: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a symbolic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthened ties with India, suggesting that their relationship should mimic a 'Dragon-Elephant tango.' This metaphor underscores the dynamic potential of Sino-Indian cooperation.

The exchange occurred on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, marking a hopeful milestone as both nations move to ease long-standing tensions. The leaders communicated mutual congratulations, reflecting a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence following their 2020 border clashes.

President Xi emphasized the importance of deepening communication and coordination on international matters. He expressed readiness to safeguard peace along their shared borders, highlighting a significant shift towards collective regional stability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025