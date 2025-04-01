Dragon-Elephant Tango: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged closer cooperation with India, describing their ties as a 'Dragon-Elephant tango.' On the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both leaders committed to easing tensions and enhancing coordination on international issues, aiming for peaceful coexistence and regional stability.
In a symbolic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthened ties with India, suggesting that their relationship should mimic a 'Dragon-Elephant tango.' This metaphor underscores the dynamic potential of Sino-Indian cooperation.
The exchange occurred on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, marking a hopeful milestone as both nations move to ease long-standing tensions. The leaders communicated mutual congratulations, reflecting a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence following their 2020 border clashes.
President Xi emphasized the importance of deepening communication and coordination on international matters. He expressed readiness to safeguard peace along their shared borders, highlighting a significant shift towards collective regional stability efforts.
