India Achieves Major Milestone in Naxal Fight: Most Affected Districts Halved

In a landmark development toward eliminating Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and creating a secure, prosperous, and empowered nation, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah announced that India has made remarkable progress in the fight against Naxalism. The number of most affected districts by Naxal violence has been reduced from 12 to just 6, marking a major milestone in the government's mission to make India a Naxal-free nation by March 31, 2026.

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, Shri Amit Shah emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government is executing a zero-tolerance policy against Naxalism. “With a ruthless approach to combating Naxalism and a relentless push for inclusive development, the Modi government is building a Sashakt (Empowered), Surakshit (Secure) and Samriddh (Prosperous) Bharat,” Shah said.

Sharp Decline in Naxal-Affected Districts

India has historically battled the threat of LWE across multiple states, with 38 districts officially identified as Naxal-affected. Of these, the categorization was as follows:

Most Affected Districts : Reduced from 12 to 6

Districts of Concern : Reduced from 9 to 6

Other LWE-Affected Districts: Reduced from 17 to 6

This remarkable reduction is being attributed to intensified counterinsurgency operations and rapid infrastructure development in remote and previously neglected areas.

Breakdown of Affected Districts

The six Most Affected Districts now include:

Chhattisgarh : Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma

Jharkhand : West Singhbhum

Maharashtra: Gadchiroli

The six Districts of Concern, which require additional focus and resources despite not being the most severely affected, are:

Andhra Pradesh : Alluri Sitarama Raju

Madhya Pradesh : Balaghat

Odisha : Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri

Telangana: Bhadradri-Kothagudem

The six Other LWE-Affected Districts are:

Chhattisgarh : Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki

Jharkhand : Latehar

Odisha : Nuapada

Telangana: Mulugu

Special Central Assistance (SCA) and Development Push

To accelerate development in these regions and fill critical gaps in public infrastructure, the Government of India provides financial assistance under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme. Under this initiative:

Most Affected Districts receive ₹30 crore annually

Districts of Concern receive ₹10 crore annually

In addition, targeted developmental projects are launched based on local requirements, ensuring a tailored and impactful approach. These funds are utilized to improve essential services such as healthcare, education, road connectivity, electricity, drinking water, and livelihood promotion.

Key Drivers Behind the Decline

The significant improvement in the LWE landscape over the last year is being credited to a two-pronged approach combining security reinforcement and development outreach. Key initiatives include:

Establishment of new security camps in previously inaccessible core insurgency zones

Strategic expansion of road networks and transport services

Electrification of villages and improved access to drinking water

Implementation of government welfare schemes at the grassroots level

These sustained efforts have not only improved security but also instilled a sense of trust and inclusion among local populations, significantly weakening the influence of Naxal groups.

Vision for a Naxal-Free India by 2026

Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism entirely by March 31, 2026. With insurgency on the decline and developmental work gaining ground, the vision of a peaceful and thriving India is becoming increasingly attainable.

This achievement stands as a testament to the government’s strong political will, effective administrative strategies, and the unwavering dedication of security personnel and civil agencies working in some of the most challenging terrains in the country.

The path ahead remains demanding, but the direction is clear — a united, developed, and secure India free from the shadow of Naxalism.