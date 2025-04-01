Left Menu

Ajmer Sharif Anjuman Condemns Khadim Support for Waqf Bill

The Ajmer Sharif Anjuman, governing body of Ajmer dargah's khadims, has criticized its members supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, calling them 'non-state actors'. Salman Chishti and others endorsed the bill, which Union minister Kiren Rijiju praised as insightful, causing controversy among the Anjuman leadership.

The Ajmer Sharif Anjuman, the chief body responsible for the khadims at the Ajmer dargah, has voiced strong disapproval against members who have declared their support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. These members have been labeled as 'non-state actors' by the Anjuman, accused of undermining Muslim community interests.

The backlash erupted following an article by Khadim Salman Chishti, who characterized the bill as 'progressive'. His view gained further attention when Union Minister Kiren Rijiju endorsed the article as 'insightful'. This act drew criticism from Anjuman Secretary Sarwar Chishti, highlighting Salman's role as merely one among 5,000 khadims at the dargah.

Sarwar Chishti clarified that the khadims had passed a formal resolution opposing the bill, and Salman's actions violated this agreement. Additionally, the Anjuman secretary condemned comments by Nasiruddin, the son of Dargah Diwan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, for supporting the bill, reiterating that such individuals were acting against national Muslim interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

