Finland's Bold Move: Exiting Mine Ban Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

Finland has announced its decision to withdraw from the global treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, setting the stage for increased defense spending to address perceived threats from neighboring Russia. This move aligns Finland with Poland and Baltic countries, which have similarly cited Russian aggression as a security concern.

The Finnish government, intending to boost its military budget to 3% of GDP by 2029, reflects growing European apprehension about regional security. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized the need for preparedness without indicating an immediate threat from Russia but noted its potential long-term dangers.

The decision to exit the 1997 Ottawa Convention will need parliamentary approval, though it is expected to pass owing to bipartisan support. The treaty, aimed at global disarmament, has seen significant backing worldwide but lacks participation from Russia, which continues to use such weapons.

