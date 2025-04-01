Disgraced Godman Asaram Awaits Bail Extension Decision

Self-styled godman Asaram, convicted of raping a minor, returned to Jodhpur Central Jail as his interim bail expired. His legal team is pushing for an extension, with a hearing set for April 2. Asaram's attorney, Nishant Bora, has called for an early hearing as courts were closed from March 29 to 31.

The Gujarat High Court previously granted a three-month interim bail in a 2013 rape case, but Asaram needs a similar decision from the Rajasthan High Court to avoid returning to confinement. His attorney emphasized the importance of both courts granting bail for Asaram's release.

Asaram was initially arrested in 2013 for raping a minor in Jodhpur and sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act in 2018. A second life sentence was handed down in January 2023 by a Gandhinagar court for the rape of a female disciple in Gandhinagar in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)