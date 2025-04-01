Left Menu

Disgraced Godman Asaram Awaits Bail Extension Decision

Asaram, a self-styled godman, returned to Jodhpur Central Jail after his interim bail expired. His legal team is seeking a bail extension, with a hearing scheduled for April 2. Asaram was convicted of multiple rape cases and faces life imprisonment if his bail is not extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST
Disgraced Godman Asaram Awaits Bail Extension Decision
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

Self-styled godman Asaram, convicted of raping a minor, returned to Jodhpur Central Jail as his interim bail expired. His legal team is pushing for an extension, with a hearing set for April 2. Asaram's attorney, Nishant Bora, has called for an early hearing as courts were closed from March 29 to 31.

The Gujarat High Court previously granted a three-month interim bail in a 2013 rape case, but Asaram needs a similar decision from the Rajasthan High Court to avoid returning to confinement. His attorney emphasized the importance of both courts granting bail for Asaram's release.

Asaram was initially arrested in 2013 for raping a minor in Jodhpur and sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act in 2018. A second life sentence was handed down in January 2023 by a Gandhinagar court for the rape of a female disciple in Gandhinagar in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025