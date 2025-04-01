Family Ties Under Scrutiny: Arrests Spark Debate in Assam
The brother of Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was apprehended on charges of land grabbing, prompting state-wide protests. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the family is involved in illegal land brokerage. Mozumder, involved in past disputes, faces accusations linking him more to business than journalism.
The brother of Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was apprehended in Hojai district under multiple charges, including land grabbing, according to police sources on Tuesday. This move comes amid allegations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming the family's involvement in illegal land brokerage.
Taibur Rahman Mozumder's arrest follows the detainment of his brother, journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, by Guwahati Police, leading to widespread protests questioning police actions. Dilwar had been reporting on a protest related to an alleged scam at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank and had secured bail in previous cases.
Chief Minister Sarma asserted a deep-seated network of illegal activities associated with the family, despite prior charges and employment situations suggesting continued misconduct. He further questioned Mozumder's credentials, alleging his primary interests lie in business rather than journalism.
