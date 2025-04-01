President Murmu Unveils Special Stamp Marking 90 Years of RBI’s Legacy

In a grand ceremony held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This milestone event celebrated the central bank’s enduring contribution to India’s economic growth and financial stability over nine remarkable decades.

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Their presence underscored the national significance of the occasion and the vital role of the RBI in India’s economic evolution.

Honouring a Pillar of the Indian Economy

In her keynote address, President Murmu commended the RBI for its consistent efforts in maintaining monetary stability, regulating the financial sector, and supporting the country’s economic development. She acknowledged the central bank's multifaceted role—from managing currency and interest rates to spearheading financial inclusion and consumer education.

“The Reserve Bank of India has been a steadfast guardian of the nation’s financial wellbeing. Its legacy of prudent regulation and forward-looking policies has helped India navigate through economic challenges and emerge stronger,” the President said.

Union Minister Scindia Highlights India Post’s Role in Inclusion

Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his congratulations to the RBI for its exceptional service and for shaping India’s financial architecture over the past 90 years. He also praised India Post’s role in extending financial services to rural and underserved areas.

“India Post, with its vast network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, has been instrumental in promoting financial inclusion. The Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) continues to support small savings, while the transformation of the traditional money order into the digital iMoney Order has revolutionized remittances,” said Shri Scindia.

A Stamp That Embodies Heritage and Vision

The specially designed postage stamp released during the ceremony is rich with symbolism. It showcases the RBI’s original headquarters in Kolkata—where the institution was first established on April 1, 1935—alongside its present-day headquarters in Mumbai. The dual imagery represents the central bank’s journey from its colonial-era roots to its current position as a modern regulator in a dynamic economy.

The stamp also features the RBI’s official 90-year commemorative logo with the inscription: “Stability. Trust. Growth.” This tagline encapsulates the RBI’s guiding principles and its enduring mission to foster confidence and development in India’s financial ecosystem.

RBI’s Expanding Role in a Changing Economy

Over the years, the RBI has grown from being a monetary authority to a multifaceted institution involved in supervising banks, managing government debt, developing the payments ecosystem, and promoting financial literacy.

In addition to these core functions, the RBI has placed special emphasis on promoting financial inclusion and consumer protection, particularly in the digital age. With the rise of fintech, digital payments, and evolving financial instruments, the RBI continues to adapt and innovate while ensuring that regulation keeps pace with rapid transformation.

A Legacy of Nine Decades

The Reserve Bank of India was inaugurated on April 1, 1935, under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Initially headquartered in Kolkata, it moved to Mumbai in 1937. Over the years, the central bank has played a crucial role during pivotal moments in Indian history—from the economic challenges of Independence and liberalization to modern global financial crises.

As the RBI enters its tenth decade, it remains a symbol of stability and foresight, committed to its mission of fostering a healthy and inclusive financial system.

A Tribute to National Progress

The release of this commemorative stamp stands as a testament not only to the legacy of the RBI but also to the power of institutions in nation-building. It is a tribute to the countless individuals—governors, policymakers, economists, and staff—who have shaped the RBI into what it is today.

This momentous occasion will be remembered as a proud celebration of India’s financial history and the RBI’s unwavering role in guiding the nation toward a prosperous future.