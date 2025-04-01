India Amplifies Agricultural Export Drive with Focus on Millets and Natural Farming

In a robust push to establish India as a global leader in agricultural exports, the Department of Commerce, through its specialized agency — the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) — has significantly stepped up efforts to promote awareness, usage, and international marketability of Indian agricultural produce. A major part of these initiatives was centered around millets, natural farming, and value-added agri-products, in line with India’s broader vision for sustainable agriculture and global trade leadership.

Celebrating the International Year of Millets 2023: A Global Push

As part of the International Year of Millets (IYOM) 2023, APEDA organized a multitude of trade fairs, exhibitions, and the flagship Millet Conclave to raise awareness and facilitate millet exports. These efforts were strategically aligned with India’s agenda to revive and promote millets — often referred to as "Shree Anna" — as nutritious, climate-resilient crops with immense commercial value.

In partnership with Indian Embassies and Missions worldwide, a diverse array of promotional activities was held. These included:

Millet-themed participation in major international trade fairs, where India showcased a wide variety of millet-based food products.

Sampling events and curated millet tasting sessions, introducing global buyers and consumers to the taste and versatility of millets.

Establishment of millet galleries and information kiosks at international venues to spread awareness of the health and sustainability benefits of millets.

International Buyer-Seller Meets to facilitate business deals and long-term trade partnerships.

APEDA’s active engagement in branding and promoting millets during these events helped reinforce India’s position as a key exporter of this ancient grain.

National Mission on Natural Farming: Sustainable Exports for a Healthier World

In a complementary stride, the Government of India has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. This centrally sponsored scheme is designed to revolutionize farming practices by encouraging farmers across the country to adopt natural, chemical-free farming methods.

The mission promotes:

Eco-friendly agricultural practices, eliminating chemical inputs.

Healthier and safer food, aligning with the global demand for organic and natural products.

Improved soil health and biodiversity, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Given the rising global trend favoring clean, green, and health-centric produce, India’s push toward certified natural products opens up massive export potential. With proper certification and marketing, these products can significantly enhance India's agricultural footprint in international markets.

Comprehensive Government Strategy to Expand Agricultural Exports

The Indian government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to boost agricultural exports, focusing on value, volume, and variety. Key initiatives include:

Diversifying the agricultural export basket by introducing new products tailored to global preferences. Expanding exports to new and emerging international markets, enhancing India's global agri-reach. Promoting exports from new regions within India, ensuring regional growth and inclusivity. Boosting branding and promotional campaigns in both domestic and global fairs to build recognition for Indian produce. Value addition in agri-exports, increasing profitability and global appeal of Indian products. Widening the footprint of organic produce, tapping into the premium global organic market. Capacity building and training programs to help producers meet international quality and safety standards, especially concerning phytosanitary requirements. Developing sea protocols for perishables, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of horticultural exports. Linking Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) directly to the export value chain to promote grassroots participation. Improving market access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and active negotiations with trading partners.

Tackling Trade Barriers and Ensuring Market Access

To overcome protectionist barriers and ensure seamless trade, India is proactively engaged in bilateral negotiations with importing nations. Special focus is given to resolving issues arising from:

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards

Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT)

If such issues are not resolved bilaterally, India does not hesitate to raise Specific Trade Concerns (STCs) at global forums such as the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Moreover, India is negotiating FTAs for concessional or duty-free market access, ensuring Indian agri-exports become more competitive globally.

The Road Ahead

With an integrated strategy that spans awareness campaigns, international collaborations, policy support, and grassroots mobilization, India is paving a strong path toward becoming a global hub for agricultural exports. The focus on millets and natural farming not only enhances India’s trade prospects but also aligns with sustainable development goals and the global shift towards healthier food systems.

These developments were highlighted in a recent written reply in the Lok Sabha by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming India's agricultural sector into a robust, export-driven, and environmentally sustainable powerhouse.