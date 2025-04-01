Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah

An Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah official in Beirut, further straining a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. This marks Israel's second recent strike in the region, escalating tensions amidst broader regional conflicts. Both Lebanon and Israel accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs has killed four people, including a mid-ranking Hezbollah official and his son, according to Lebanese security sources. The intended target, Hassan Bdeir, was allegedly linked to Iran's Quds Force and played a role in planning attacks with Hamas against Israeli civilians.

The strike is the second in five days, intensifying the strain on the ceasefire brokered by the United States. This escalation dovetails with increased regional violence, including Israeli military actions in Gaza and U.S. interventions against Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Both Lebanese and Israeli officials condemned each other's actions, with Hezbollah calling for heightened diplomatic efforts from Lebanon and Israel demanding that Lebanon eliminate terrorist threats within its borders. International responses remain sharply divided, with the U.S. siding with Israel.

