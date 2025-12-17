US Targets Clan del Golfo as Global Terrorist Threat
The Trump administration has designated Colombia's Clan del Golfo as a foreign terrorist organization, escalating financial pressure and possibly paving the way for military intervention. This action reflects heightened tensions between the US and Colombia amid peace talks and escalating drug-related issues.
The Trump administration increased pressure on the Colombian gang Clan del Golfo, designating it as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday. This escalation could lead to financial sanctions and potential military action against the group, known for cocaine trafficking to fund violent activities.
The US State Department describes Clan del Golfo, also known as AGC, as a powerful criminal network responsible for attacks on officials and civilians in Colombia. Despite ongoing peace talks with the Colombian government, the group remains a key player in the country's drug conflicts.
This designation comes amid strained US-Colombia relations due to increased cocaine production and disagreements over addressing drug cartel presence. The move may signal a demand for a tougher Colombian stance on drug-related violence, with unresolved questions about US authority for potential military interventions.
