Pakistan Sends 35 Tonnes of Aid to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

On Tuesday, Pakistan dispatched an initial shipment of 35 tonnes of relief supplies to aid earthquake victims in Myanmar, which was struck by a 7.7 magnitude tremor on March 28. The natural disaster caused widespread destruction, prompting swift international assistance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif communicated with Myanmar's leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing his condolences for the lives and properties lost. He affirmed Pakistan's readiness to support Myanmar during this crisis. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spearheaded the disaster response, organizing supplies including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, medicines, and water modules.

In a special ceremony, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry sent off the relief shipment via a special aircraft to Yangon. Chaudhry noted that Pakistan plans to send a total of 70 tonnes of aid, further cementing the country's commitment to stand with Myanmar. The Myanmar ambassador thanked Pakistan for its generous aid, and the NDMA announced the imminent dispatch of another 35 tonnes to continue supporting the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)