Left Menu

Pakistan Sends 35 Tonnes of Aid to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Pakistan dispatched 35 tonnes of relief supplies to support Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences, and the NDMA orchestrated the shipment of essential goods. Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan's solidarity, with more aid to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST
Pakistan Sends 35 Tonnes of Aid to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Tuesday, Pakistan dispatched an initial shipment of 35 tonnes of relief supplies to aid earthquake victims in Myanmar, which was struck by a 7.7 magnitude tremor on March 28. The natural disaster caused widespread destruction, prompting swift international assistance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif communicated with Myanmar's leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing his condolences for the lives and properties lost. He affirmed Pakistan's readiness to support Myanmar during this crisis. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spearheaded the disaster response, organizing supplies including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, medicines, and water modules.

In a special ceremony, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry sent off the relief shipment via a special aircraft to Yangon. Chaudhry noted that Pakistan plans to send a total of 70 tonnes of aid, further cementing the country's commitment to stand with Myanmar. The Myanmar ambassador thanked Pakistan for its generous aid, and the NDMA announced the imminent dispatch of another 35 tonnes to continue supporting the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025