Arrest Made in Charu Market Murder: A Tragic Encounter via LGBTQ App
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering another man in the Charu Market area using a knife after they met through an LGBTQ dating app. The dispute arose over payment after the victim invited the suspect to his flat, culminating in a tragic stabbing incident.
A suspect has been apprehended in connection to the murder of a man in the Charu Market area, police officials announced on Tuesday. The arrest was made in Mallickpur, Baruipur, West Bengal, on Monday.
According to initial investigations, the suspect, employed at a local restaurant, encountered the victim, Abinash Bauri, through an LGBTQ community dating app. Bauri reportedly invited the suspect to his rented flat where a heated dispute over payment ensued.
The altercation tragically ended when the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to fatally stab Bauri. Authorities discovered his body in his Deshpran Sasmal Road apartment over the weekend.
