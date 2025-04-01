Arrest Made in Charu Market Murder: A Tragic Encounter via LGBTQ App

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to the murder of a man in the Charu Market area, police officials announced on Tuesday. The arrest was made in Mallickpur, Baruipur, West Bengal, on Monday.

According to initial investigations, the suspect, employed at a local restaurant, encountered the victim, Abinash Bauri, through an LGBTQ community dating app. Bauri reportedly invited the suspect to his rented flat where a heated dispute over payment ensued.

The altercation tragically ended when the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to fatally stab Bauri. Authorities discovered his body in his Deshpran Sasmal Road apartment over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)