Tragic Firecracker Godown Explosion Claims 18 Lives in Gujarat

A devastating explosion claimed 18 lives in Banaskantha, Gujarat, as officials revealed the illegal storage and manufacturing of firecrackers. Five people were injured in the blast, which destroyed the godown and resulted in a tragic loss of life.

Authorities quickly responded with rescue teams, but the incident has highlighted serious lapses in regulatory oversight. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway, with several individuals already apprehended for questioning.

Political fallout has followed, with opposition parties blaming the government for negligence, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offer condolences and financial assistance to victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)