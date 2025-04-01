Deportation Controversy: Tattoos, Allegations, and the Tren de Aragua's Shadow

In a controversial move, the Trump administration deported 19-year-old Venezuelan, Leonel Echavez, and 237 others labeled as gang members to El Salvador, despite a lack of due process in many cases.

This mass deportation was conducted under the Alien Enemies Act, drawing criticism from civil rights groups and legal appeals challenging the legitimacy of the process.

Many of the deportees, who had pending immigration hearings, claim to be innocent, pointing to tattoos commemorating family rather than affiliations with the Tren de Aragua criminal group, raising questions about the evidence and methods used by the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)