Aadhaar Face Authentication Sees Record Growth: 78% of All Transactions in FY25

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reported a phenomenal surge in the adoption of its AI and machine learning-based Aadhaar Face Authentication system, which is revolutionizing identity verification and service delivery across the nation. According to UIDAI, more than 78% of all face authentication transactions recorded so far have occurred in the just-concluded fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting its growing acceptance and utility.

Massive Surge in Transactions: Over 130.5 Crore and Counting

Since the inception of the face authentication feature in October 2022, UIDAI has logged a cumulative total of over 130.5 crore transactions. Notably, 102 crore of these were carried out in FY 2024-25 alone, indicating a massive acceleration in adoption. The solution has quickly become a vital component of digital identity verification in India, simplifying processes and enabling seamless access to government and private sector services.

In just the last quarter (January–March 2025), nearly 39.5 crore face authentication transactions were performed. March alone saw a record 15.25 crore transactions—a 21.6% increase over February. These figures illustrate not only a growing trust in this biometric technology but also a shift toward faster, more efficient, and contactless verification systems.

Driving Seamless Service Delivery Across Sectors

The Aadhaar Face Authentication system is currently being used by 102 entities, including both government bodies and private organizations. Its impact spans diverse sectors such as finance, fintech, telecommunications, and welfare delivery.

The technology has proven to be especially valuable in implementing flagship welfare schemes such as:

PM Awas Yojana (Urban)

PM Ujjwala Yojana

PM Kisan

PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat)

PM Internship Programme

PM e-Drive

In each of these programs, Aadhaar face authentication ensures that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries swiftly and securely, eliminating the need for physical documents or manual verification.

Enhanced Inclusion and Accessibility

One of the standout advantages of the face authentication modality is its accessibility for senior citizens and people whose fingerprints may have deteriorated due to age, manual labor, or health-related reasons. The contactless nature of the authentication system ensures a frictionless experience, even for those who traditionally faced challenges with fingerprint or iris scans.

By removing the dependence on physical biometric readers and enabling identity verification through a simple facial scan, the system enhances inclusivity and ensures broader participation in digital governance.

AI-Driven Security and Cross-Platform Functionality

Developed entirely in-house by UIDAI, the face authentication system is powered by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms that ensure both high accuracy and robust security. The system has been built to withstand video replay attacks and static image spoofing, safeguarding against malicious attempts to exploit the technology.

Importantly, the solution is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, allowing citizens to authenticate themselves using smartphones or tablets, without the need for additional hardware.

Anytime, Anywhere Authentication

Face authentication is emerging as a preferred modality due to its ease of use and adaptability. Whether it’s accessing financial services, completing a KYC process, or receiving government benefits, users can now verify their identities with a quick facial scan—anytime, anywhere.

This digital innovation is a game-changer for service providers as well, enabling faster onboarding, reduced fraud, and enhanced user experience.

The Road Ahead

With the pace of adoption accelerating and positive feedback from users and institutions alike, UIDAI is poised to further expand the use of Aadhaar face authentication across new domains. The agency is actively working with state governments and private players to integrate this modality into more services, making secure and seamless identity verification a nationwide norm.

As India moves rapidly toward a digital-first governance model, Aadhaar's face authentication system stands at the forefront of this transformation—bridging the gap between technology and accessibility while upholding the highest standards of privacy and security.

