India and Chile Forge Deeper Ties with Push for Comprehensive Economic Partnership

In a significant stride towards enhancing Indo-Latin American relations, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to the President of Chile, H.E. Mr. Gabriel Boric Font, during his official visit to New Delhi today. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Chile, underscoring the shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan was followed by high-level talks between the two leaders, who engaged in comprehensive discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi praised Chile as a vital partner for India in Latin America and expressed optimism about the growing warmth and convergence between the two democracies.

Pathbreaking Talks for Economic Integration

A key highlight of the dialogue was the agreement to initiate negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement is poised to become a cornerstone for India-Chile economic relations, opening new avenues for trade, investment, and technological collaboration.

“Chile is an important friend of ours in Latin America. Our talks today will add significant impetus to the India-Chile bilateral friendship,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a series of posts on social media platform X. “We are keen to expand economic linkages with Chile.”

Both leaders emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation in critical minerals, renewable energy, defence manufacturing, space exploration, and agricultural innovation. Chile, with its rich reserves of lithium and copper—both essential for green technologies—emerges as a strategic partner for India’s clean energy ambitions and technological advancement.

Healthcare and Cultural Diplomacy Take Center Stage

Healthcare also emerged as a vital area of collaboration. The two leaders acknowledged the potential of alternative wellness systems such as Yoga and Ayurveda, whose growing popularity in Chile reflects a burgeoning cultural bond.

“The rising popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Chile is gladdening,” said Prime Minister Modi. “Healthcare, in particular, has great potential to bring India and Chile even closer.”

Educational and cultural linkages were also prioritized, with plans to expand student exchange programs, language learning initiatives, and cultural festivals to foster greater people-to-people connections. The leaders agreed that deeper engagement in these areas will help build enduring friendships and mutual understanding between their citizens.

A Shared Vision for the Global South

India and Chile reiterated their commitment to strengthening multilateralism and supporting a fair and inclusive global order. As active voices from the Global South, both nations affirmed their intent to collaborate in international forums such as the United Nations, G20, and BRICS, advocating for the rights and developmental needs of emerging economies.

President Boric’s visit also included meetings with Indian business leaders, policymakers, and think tanks, aimed at building institutional partnerships and exploring joint ventures in innovation and sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

This high-level engagement sets the stage for a renewed India-Chile partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a vision for inclusive growth. As both countries prepare to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, today’s dialogue is expected to provide fresh momentum to an already robust and multifaceted relationship.

With the announcement of CEPA talks and a roadmap for deeper strategic cooperation, India and Chile are poised to redefine their partnership for the 21st century—anchored in trust, opportunity, and shared aspirations.