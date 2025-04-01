eThekwini Municipality Commits to Overhaul Amid Public Protector's Findings

The eThekwini Municipality Executive Committee (EXCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to transformative governance following an urgent engagement with Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. The high-level meeting, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Monday, marked a significant milestone in efforts to restore public confidence and address deep-rooted systemic issues affecting municipal service delivery and accountability.

Public Protector Highlights Systemic Failures

The engagement was part of the Public Protector’s nationwide strategic stakeholder outreach initiative, designed to promote stronger partnerships between government institutions and her office. The initiative also aims to enhance accountability and ensure that complaints from the public are addressed with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.

During the meeting, Advocate Gcaleka presented a comprehensive report revealing that her office had received 29 formal complaints against eThekwini Municipality. These complaints, filed by residents and civic organizations, raised grave concerns, including:

Allegations of maladministration

Excessive bureaucratic delays

Abuse of power by officials

Improper conduct resulting in prejudice

Widespread service delivery failures

“Our assessment indicates persistent governance and administrative failures within the municipality,” Gcaleka stated. “These issues have eroded public trust and created an environment where citizens feel neglected and powerless. The magnitude of these complaints underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms.”

Municipality Responds with Renewed Commitment

In response to the findings, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba expressed the municipality’s willingness to engage openly and constructively with the Public Protector’s Office.

“We acknowledge the issues raised and are committed to taking decisive and transparent action,” Xaba said. “As a council, we will immediately convene a dedicated session to review our existing memorandum of understanding with the Office of the Public Protector. We aim to develop targeted, actionable strategies that address each of the issues identified. Our goal is not only compliance but meaningful change.”

Xaba emphasized that the municipality's leadership sees this not just as a corrective measure, but an opportunity to build a more effective and responsive local government.

New Structures to Enhance Accountability

City Manager Musa Mbhele further elaborated on the steps being taken by the administration to address the complaints. He disclosed that a revised municipal organogram is in the pipeline, which includes the establishment of a specialized office tasked with coordinating responses to oversight institutions such as the Public Protector, the South African Human Rights Commission, and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“This new office will serve as a centralized node for handling inquiries and complaints from Chapter 9 institutions. It will ensure prompt action, facilitate transparent communication, and provide clear follow-up mechanisms,” said Mbhele.

He stressed that this structural change is part of a broader strategic plan to overhaul inefficient systems, implement risk-based interventions, and improve service delivery in critical areas such as water, sanitation, housing, and municipal billing.

Toward a New Era of Transparent Governance

The engagement between the municipality and the Public Protector is seen as a pivotal step in repairing the strained relationship between the local government and its citizens. Both parties committed to ongoing collaboration, with periodic reviews to measure progress on action plans and monitor the implementation of remedial steps.

Advocate Gcaleka reiterated her office’s readiness to provide support where necessary but emphasized that accountability must remain at the core of the municipality’s operations. “We will continue to monitor progress closely, and we expect the commitments made today to translate into real, measurable improvements on the ground,” she said.

A Call to Citizens

The municipality also called on residents to continue using formal platforms to raise issues and submit complaints. “Our doors remain open. Constructive feedback is not only welcomed—it is essential,” Mayor Xaba added.

As the city of Durban and its surrounding areas grapple with persistent infrastructural challenges and public dissatisfaction, the outcome of this intervention may set a precedent for how municipalities across South Africa respond to increasing demands for accountability and good governance.