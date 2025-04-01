Egypt and U.S. Collaborate to Secure Red Sea Navigation Amid Houthi Tensions

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump have engaged in talks to mediate peace and restore regional stability in the Red Sea. The discussions aim to mitigate economic losses affecting all parties involved, with a particular focus on enhancing navigation in the vital maritime region.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has intensified attacks on shipping routes since the onset of Israel's conflict with Hamas in late 2023, further complicating international commerce. These persistent aggressions have prompted the U.S. military to initiate a substantial campaign to intercept threatening missiles and maintain maritime security.

President Trump addressed these developments, stressing that U.S. military actions were a response to Houthi provocations targeting Red Sea shipping interests. He emphasized that continued Iranian support for the Houthis must cease immediately. Meanwhile, the spillover impact of these disruptions has reportedly cost Egypt around $7 billion in lost Suez Canal revenues, underscoring the extensive economic ramifications at play.

