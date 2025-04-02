Left Menu

Trump Strikes Controversial Deal with Willkie Farr & Gallagher

President Donald Trump announced a deal with Willkie Farr & Gallagher, involving the provision of $100 million in legal services and the exclusion of diversity programs. This comes amidst executive orders targeting law firms connected to attorneys who have scrutinized Trump, sparking legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:49 IST
Trump

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a new agreement with the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The deal mandates the firm to provide $100 million in legal services while abstaining from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

This development occurs as law firms with links to lawyers who have prosecuted Trump are increasingly under the microscope of executive orders. These orders aim to limit their business dealings with the federal government. Notably, Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block have initiated legal action against the Trump administration's directives.

Federal judges have intervened by obstructing significant parts of these orders. Willkie Farr, employing 1,200 lawyers across the U.S. and five other nations, has yet to comment officially. Notably, Douglas Emhoff, the spouse of former Vice President Kamala Harris, is associated with the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

