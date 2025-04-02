Erroneous Deportation: Salvadoran Man Caught in U.S. Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration is facing criticism after it mistakenly deported Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Salvadoran man, amidst ongoing immigration crackdowns. Court documents revealed that Abrego-Garcia was erroneously sent to El Salvador despite a judicial prohibition against his deportation.

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers have denied U.S. government claims of his affiliation with the MS-13 gang and urged authorities to expedite his return to the United States. The legal wrangling comes on the heels of President Trump's recent use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to rapidly deport alleged gang members.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security representatives stand by the removal, citing intelligence reports of gang involvement. However, the deportation raises concerns about the administration's immigration policies and oversight, particularly as the U.S. appeals to the Supreme Court to validate its actions under the controversial wartime statute.

(With inputs from agencies.)