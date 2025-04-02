Left Menu

Palestinian Activist's Legal Challenge Shifts to New Jersey: A Judicial Turning Point

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and Palestinian activist, is allowed to contest the legality of his arrest in New Jersey instead of Louisiana. His case challenges the Trump administration's deportation policies targeting pro-Palestinian activists. Khalil, detained since March, seeks release ahead of his child's birth.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and student at Columbia University, has been granted the opportunity to challenge his detention in New Jersey rather than Louisiana, where he is currently held. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz's ruling on Tuesday permits any appeals in the case to be heard by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as opposed to the more conservative 5th Circuit.

Khalil's case tests the Trump administration's stance on deporting pro-Palestinian activists who aren't charged with a crime. Despite the Justice Department's silence, Khalil's lawyers argue his arrest was politically motivated due to his activism. Under Trump's policy, Khalil and other foreign students protesting U.S. military support for Israel have had their visas revoked.

The jurisdiction debate arose following Khalil's brief detention in New Jersey after his arrest in New York. Judge Farbiarz acknowledged an exception to the habeas corpus filing rule, allowing Khalil's filing in New Jersey. Khalil's lawyers have requested his release, noting his wife's impending due date.

